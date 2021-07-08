Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce $122.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.76 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $499.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $511.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $499.71 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $502.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 102,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

