Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce $146.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $612.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $616.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $811.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $835.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

NYSE NET traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,593 shares of company stock worth $84,066,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,481,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

