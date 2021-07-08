Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce sales of $147.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.60 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $627.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,469. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

