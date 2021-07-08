Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,932. Crocs has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

