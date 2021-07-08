Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $2.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Quidel reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $19.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $15.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $120.26 on Monday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

