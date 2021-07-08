Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $13.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,011,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

