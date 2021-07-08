Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

