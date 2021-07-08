Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.