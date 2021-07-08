Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce sales of $98.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $98.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 117,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 143,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,854. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71. First Busey has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.