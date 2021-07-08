Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Gaia posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 71,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,692. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

