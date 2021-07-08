Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

