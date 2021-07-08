Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.58. 1,770,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,229,732. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

