Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

