Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Sell

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,671. The stock has a market cap of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30. Civeo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

