Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Sell

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.