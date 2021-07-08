Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Hold

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 448,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

