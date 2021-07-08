Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.64 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $320.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares in the company, valued at $115,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,394 shares of company stock worth $300,113. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

