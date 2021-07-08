Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Sell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORAN. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at $928,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orange by 26.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Orange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

