Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Sell

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

TOSYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Toshiba stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

