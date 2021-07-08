Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ALFVY opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. Analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.