Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASBFY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

