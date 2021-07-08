Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE CLW opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $472.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

