Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Buy

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 110,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

