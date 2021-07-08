Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to Hold

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.43% and a negative return on equity of 115.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

