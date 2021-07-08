Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of ZEN opened at $144.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,921,715. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

