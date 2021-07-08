Zenfuse Price Down 9% Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $64,656.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.15 or 0.00862694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,507,445 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

