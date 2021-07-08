Zero Utility Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,403.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $791.67 or 0.02408722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $766,936.10 and approximately $2,403.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00056807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00933344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

