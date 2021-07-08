Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.67. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 387 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

