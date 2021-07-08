Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 68.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Z opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.