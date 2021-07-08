Zoracles (ZORA) Reaches Market Cap of $622,213.42

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $622,213.42 and approximately $24,660.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.90 or 0.00347102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00168818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,939.43 or 1.00384200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.00959448 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

