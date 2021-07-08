ZUSD Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $195,728.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

