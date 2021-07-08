Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 402,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,897,606 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,156. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zynga by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

