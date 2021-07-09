$0.03 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,750. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

