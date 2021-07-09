-$0.14 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Insiders sold a total of 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

