-$0.24 EPS Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS remained flat at $$12.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,780. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $661.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

