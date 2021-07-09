$0.24 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HSC opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter valued at $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harsco by 73.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.