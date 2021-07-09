-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NYSE ASPN opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

