-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

