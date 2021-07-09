$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,316. The company has a market cap of $760.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

