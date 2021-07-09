$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. REV Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

REV Group stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 4,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

