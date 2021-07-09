-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of INM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,014. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $776,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

