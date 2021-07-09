-$0.36 EPS Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.38). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

