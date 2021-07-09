-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

