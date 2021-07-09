$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.59. Devon Energy posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.