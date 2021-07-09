$0.50 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,767. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

