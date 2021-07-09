$0.59 EPS Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. 270,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,041. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

