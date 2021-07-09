$0.60 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Veritex posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,654. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

