$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Insperity reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.