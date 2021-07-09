-$0.69 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,766 shares of company stock worth $3,519,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.12. 23,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

