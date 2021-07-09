$0.73 EPS Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

