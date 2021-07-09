$0.77 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.86. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

